ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2023 Capital Memorial Stair Climb took place Sunday at 8:46 a.m. at the Empire State Plaza. The Capital Memorial Stair Climb is in remembrance of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and those who perished on that fateful day.

Hundreds took part in the stair climb event. Each climber wore a pair of tags including the photo and name of a first responder. At the end of the memorial climb, each participant hung one of the tags on the memorial and rang a bell to honor that hero.

Participants climbed over 80 flights of stairs as part of the tribute.