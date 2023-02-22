ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Scottish Games will be kicking off on Saturday, September 2. Tickets for the games will be available at the gate for $24. Children 12 and under are free, and free parking is available as well.

The games include pipe bands, stage bands, highland dancing and athletics, vendors, children’s events, a charity golf tournament, and more. According to an online statement from the games, this year’s lineup will include Enter the Haggis, The Brigadoons, Cantrip, The McKrells, Elizabeth and Ben Anderson, Colin Grant-Adams, and Kilten Colin.