ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than $33M in Community Development Block Grant funding has been awarded to several municipalities for local infrastructure improvement and housing rehabilitation projects. The Capital District will be receiving $95,500 of the funds.

“By supporting improvements to build affordable housing, enhance public water facilities and strengthen local infrastructure, this funding will lay the groundwork for stronger, more resilient neighborhoods across New York,” Governor Kathy Hochul said. “These critical investments in our public infrastructure will help provide safe, stable housing and affordable amenities to New Yorkers while allowing businesses to grow and thrive, and I thank the New York Congressional Delegation for securing this vital funding for our state.”

The breakdown of how the money will be spent in the Capital District is as follows:

The village of Fort Edward in Washington County will use $48,000 in New York State Community Development Block Grant funding to complete an Engineering Assessment of the Historic Fort Neighborhood.

The city of Mechanicville in Saratoga County will use $47,500 in New York State Community Development Block Grant funds for the development of an engineering report documenting issues with the city’s storm water infrastructure.

The Community Development Block Grant Housing grants can be used for housing rehabilitation of owner-occupied or renter-occupied homes, down payment assistance for low- and moderate-income first-time homebuyers, and private water or wastewater system assistance for low- and moderate-income homeowners. They can also be used for improvements to public water, public sewer, storm water sewer and flood drainage improvements.