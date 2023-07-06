ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital District Arts Initiative has announced they will be launching a new theatre program in the fall. “The Ensemble” will offer a variety of performance classes for ages 12 to 18.

Students will have the opportunity to experience in-depth theatrical training, honing their singing, acting and dancing abilities with veteran arts faculty members. The Ensemble will also teach students important teamwork skills that are vital to any production.

Additionally, members of The Ensemble will have access to workshops and masterclasses from professionals working in the musical theatre industry. The program’s weekly classes will culminate in several performances, including a cabaret in the winter and a full-scale production in the spring.

Students can register for The Ensemble online by visiting CDAI’s website.