ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Bicycle Coalition, along with the Museum of Political Corruption, will be hosting the first Capital Corruption Bike Tour on Saturday, September 24 at 10:30 a.m. The tour will start and end at the Discover Albany Visitors Center at 25 Quackenbush Square on the Corner of Broadway and Clinton Avenue.

The tour will take riders past the Governor’s mansion, Empire State Plaza, the site of party boss Dan O’Connell’s birthplace, the Capitol Building, the old Times Union/Knickerbocker news building, and the historically Republican and Democratic hotels. At the end of the tour, riders will meet and hear from Leon Van Dyke, the leader of activist group, The Brothers. Guests will learn about their fight against injustice.