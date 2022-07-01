ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Capital City Rescue Mission (CCRM) at South Pearl Street will host an independence day free picnic celebration dedicated to meeting the needs of Albany’s homeless and poor. The event will be held on Monday, July 4 from noon to 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The mission will serve hot dogs and hamburgers with all the fixings following chapel service at 11:30 a.m.

CCRM is a non-profit, non-denominational, charitable organization. The mission provides meals, emergency shelter services, and a free on-site medical clinic.