ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 29th annual Capital Apple and Wine Festival will be returning to the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend. The event will be held on September 16 and September 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will offer a wide array of local vendors, including spirits, specialty foods, crafts and a plethora of apple products. The event will feature a haunted house, a car show on Saturday, and live music performances by Hair of the Dog and Tom Petty tribute band The BrokenHearted.

The venue will provide free parking, and children under 17-years-old can attend for free. Pets are not allowed on the fairgrounds for this event.

The Altamont Fairgrounds is located at NY Route 146 at Arlington Street, and the festival will be held rain or shine. You can buy Capital Apple and Wine Festival tickets through the Eventbrite website.