Cap Com credit union donating $50K to Regional Food Bank

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region federal credit union Cap Com has donated $50,000 to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, they announced on Monday.

The Regional Food Bank operates in 23 counties around the Capital Region, alleviating hunger for the needy year-round. With the coronavirus outbreak causing even more financial insecurity for the region, the food bank—which relies on donations to operate—has experienced an unprecedented demand to feed children, seniors, and families.

“We know that children out of school, seniors, the unemployed, and so many others face food insecurity as a result of COVID-19—and we’re committed to help. Families already on a limited budget are facing even more challenging circumstances. The Capital Region is fortunate to have organizations like the Regional Food Bank alleviating hunger on a grand scale and preventing food waste.” Chris McKenna, President and CEO of CAP COM

The Regional Food Bank estimates that the donation will help feed thousands of struggling people: students missing school meals, parents out of work, and seniors who stuck at home.

The money, donated through its charitable Cap Com Cars Foundation, represents only one part of their ongoing community relief efforts, the credit union says. It has $450,000 slated for donation to hundreds of community organizations and nonprofits over the course of 2020.

One such organization is the American Red Cross Eastern New York Region as part of its annual fundraising Fire and Ice Gala, described as a “non-event fundraiser” for this year.

