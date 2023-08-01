COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Brownies, a CBD shop on Central Avenue in Colonie, will soon be selling cannabis products. Mother and son owners Kelly and Michael Hilland were recently awarded a Conditional Adult Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license by the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

Michael Hilland said they started Brownies two years ago. His mom is a retired veteran and CBD helped with her PTSD and trouble sleeping. “I noticed not many CBD stores in the area so we decided that if it could help her, it could help everyone,” said Hilland.

The Brownies team (photo courtesy: Michael Hilland)

The Brownies shop location was already approved by OCM, said Hilland, and they are currently working on securing, remodeling, and hiring. The dispensary will be selling THC flower, cartridges, edibles, topicals, oils, and concentrates.

“Our main goal in opening a dispensary is to educate and give back to the community as much as possible,” said Hilland.

Brownies is currently open and only selling CBD products at 1593 Central Avenue. The shop hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but once they transfer to recreational cannabis, the shop hours will change to 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Brownies is hosting a job fair on Monday, August 7 for anyone interested in working at the dispensary. They don’t have a grand opening date for selling cannabis yet, but they are hoping by the end of September.