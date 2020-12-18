Candlelight vigil on the sixth anniversary of Kenneth White’s murder

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday is the sixth anniversary of the murder of Kenneth White. As they do every year, supporters known as “Kenneth’s Army” will hold a candlelight vigil Friday night. Their socially-distanced gathering will take place at the site where he was killed.

“A lot of people just simply want to move on from 2020 because of all the COVID stuff, and rightly so” states Roy Decker, President of Kenneth’s Army. “But, we will never forget December 18th, 2014. We simply can’t.”

The vigil starts at 6 p.m. at 990 Thacher Park Road in East Berne. The road will be closed ahead of the vigil, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Kenny was only five when he was killed by his cousin and babysitter, Tiffany VanAlstyne. Police said she strangled the boy and tossed him over a fence into a ditch. Kenneth’s Army says that child abuse is a pandemic that has been in place in our communities long before the COVID-19 outbreak.

“This pandemic has brought to light some things that really need to be discussed more thoroughly,” says Dawn Douglass, a prominent figure in Kenneth’s Army. “A lot of people don’t realize Kenny ended up in the Heldebergs because of our broken system,” she continued. “Everyone in Amsterdam knew about kenny and his family situation. And then, he disappeared.”

Kenneth’s Army says that children are always connected to mobile devices and social media, which is an easy way for them to be exploited by abusers. They believe that our political leaders should help to fix a broken system that urges children not to talk to strangers but condones oversharing on social media.

“And I see it every day with my kids. They’re constantly on devices,” Douglass said.

“The various aspects of abuse seemingly are not brought to light until it’s too late,” said another leader of the army, Matt Assini.

“There were a bunch of news stories back in the spring about the number of arrests being made regarding online predators,” said Mary Claire Rea Ansbro-Ingalls. “This should be a huge wake up call to all parents.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara and Albany County Sheriff Craig D, Apple are supporters of the Army and the the vigil. Apple was one of the first people on the scene in 2014. On Friday morning, the sheriff tweeted a sad tribute to Kenneth: