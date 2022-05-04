ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preparations are well underway for the 74th-annual Albany Tulip Festival, which kicks off May 7– but they still need your help! Volunteer opportunities are available for the event, and in hopes of getting some extra helpers, festival organizers are holding an open orientation session at Washington Park Lakehouse Wednesday night at 6:00 p.m.

One of the area’s largest free outdoor festivals, the Tulip Festival depends on a dedicated team of hundreds of volunteers each year. Volunteering for the City of Albany can help you meet new people, build a resume, and give back to the local community.

Organizations or groups can sign up together to work as a team if they’d like. For more information, reach out to Philip Ball, Program Aide and Volunteer Coordinator, by phone at (518) 434-5416 or by email at volunteer@albanyny.gov. You can also submit an application to volunteer online.