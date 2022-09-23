ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The seventh annual New York State International Film Festival (NYSIFF) is taking place September 23 through 24 at the Linda WAMC Performing Arts Studio in Albany. Since 2016 the festival has screened films from over 23 countries.
Whether you’re a filmmaker, actor, writer, or just an avid watcher and lover of film, the NYSIFF invites you to the festival. There will be screenings of short independent films, panels, an award ceremony, food, drinks, and more entertainment throughout the weekend!
The lineup September 23
- Drive
- Under the Pines
- Horror Derves
- The West Virginian Starfish
- Her Habitat
- Breakdown at 238 Hypatia
- Removable
- The Dutchman Pipe
- Murray Triumphs
- Plastic Dream
- The Mafia Game
- Man Up
- Sympathy for Dealer
The lineup September 24
- The Story of Mama
- Dragon Poets of Boston
- Following
- The Pit and the Pendulum
- The Time of Your Life
- Total Disaster
- Outside
- Shapes
- Lee Wang
- Outside In
- Manji
- Warmth
- In the Shape Rhinos
- Trough the Trees
- Don’t Vanish
- MeTube
- Traces
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and screenings start at 6 p.m. each day. Films and videos range from four minutes to 38 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at $15 for one day and $25 for both days.