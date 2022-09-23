ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The seventh annual New York State International Film Festival (NYSIFF) is taking place September 23 through 24 at the Linda WAMC Performing Arts Studio in Albany. Since 2016 the festival has screened films from over 23 countries.

Whether you’re a filmmaker, actor, writer, or just an avid watcher and lover of film, the NYSIFF invites you to the festival. There will be screenings of short independent films, panels, an award ceremony, food, drinks, and more entertainment throughout the weekend!

The lineup September 23

Drive

Under the Pines

Horror Derves

The West Virginian Starfish

Her Habitat

Breakdown at 238 Hypatia

Removable

The Dutchman Pipe

Murray Triumphs

Plastic Dream

The Mafia Game

Man Up

Sympathy for Dealer

The lineup September 24

The Story of Mama

Dragon Poets of Boston

Following

The Pit and the Pendulum

The Time of Your Life

Total Disaster

Outside

Shapes

Lee Wang

Outside In

Manji

Warmth

In the Shape Rhinos

Trough the Trees

Don’t Vanish

MeTube

Traces

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and screenings start at 6 p.m. each day. Films and videos range from four minutes to 38 minutes. Tickets can be purchased at $15 for one day and $25 for both days.