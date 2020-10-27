Busted water main affecting pressure in Cohoes

Albany County

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break on Berkley Avenue between Bullock Lane and Manor Avenue in Cohoes has interrupted water service to some residents. City officials warn that there may be little to no water pressure in the immediate area until the break is fixed.

There may also be some discoloration of the water, which the city says is normal and not harmful. However, they suggest holding off on washing white laundry.

