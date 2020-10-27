Busted water main affecting pressure in Cohoes

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A water main break on Berkley Avenue between Bullock Lane and Manor Avenue in Cohoes has interrupted water service to some residents. City officials warn that there may be little to no water pressure in the immediate area until the break is fixed.
There may also be some discoloration of the water, which the city says is normal and not harmful. However, they suggest holding off on washing white laundry.
LATEST STORIES
- All on-campus SUNY students to be tested before thanksgiving break
- California added to travel advisory, Massachusetts meets criteria
- Second stimulus checks: Trump eyes aid deal with direct payments after Election Day
- CAA announces Spring 2021 football schedules
- Saint Rose honored with prestigious United Soccer Coaches Team Pinnacle Award