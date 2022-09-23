ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Business Council of New York State approved four new directors, as well as re-electing the board chair and 13 board members. The election and appointments took place during the Business Council’s Annual Meeting at the Sagamore Resort in Bolton Landing.

The four new members include:

Jason Martin, Vice President of Manufacturing, Agri-Mark, Inc.

Michele McCabe, Corporate Officer, CMA Consulting Services

Gregory Shoemaker, President, Asset Recovery Company of America (ARCA)

Kenneth Theobalds, Managing Partner, RiverRun Partners LLC.

“I am excited and proud to welcome our newest board members to the governing body of The Business Council,” said Heather Briccetti Mulligan, President and CEO. “We have a lot of work to do to continue our fight on behalf of New York State employers, and our board continues to provide the support necessary to achieve our goals and make New York State a better place to do business.”

Donna DeCarolis, who is the President of the National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, was reelected by the Board as the Board Chair of The Business Council’s Board of Directors. DeCarolis was first elected chair in 2020.