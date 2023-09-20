ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews demolished a building on Tivoli Street in Albany on Wednesday after it was damaged significantly in a fire on Tuesday night. Officials said the structure could not be salvaged, and the entire building needed to be taken down.

The two-alarm fire broke out just before 7:30 p.m. No one was injured. Firefighters were on scene for about 90 minutes. Investigators are still looking into a cause for the fire.

The water department said some sediment got into the water mains because of the fire. Those living in the Warehouse District should run their faucets for about five minutes to remove it.