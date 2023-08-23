GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crossgates Mall is continuing to grow — adding four more stores and restaurants as of late. The newly announced shops are Gong cha, Emperor Garden, Picture This Selfie Studio, and the seasonal Spirit Halloween.

Gong cha, an international drink franchise, will be located on the lower level around the corner from APEX Entertainment. The shop specializes in different types of bubble tea. You can view the menu on the Gong cha website.

“We are very excited to introduce the Gong cha brand to shoppers here at our center,” said Jennifer Smith, Crossgates Marketing Director. “Continuing to give our guests the option of variety is what we strive to do, and Gong cha certainly adds to this unique mix.”

The Crossgates location is set to open this fall. Gong cha has over 1,800 cafes in 20 countries. The chain also has locations on Western Avenue in Albany and on 6th Avenue in Troy.

Emperor Garden, a Chinese restaurant, will be located on the lower level near Regal Cinemas. They are set to open this fall and will have dine-in, take-out, and delivery.

Picture this Selfie Studio will be located on the upper level near Forever 21. The studio will have different sets for guests to take selfies. Although no opening date has been set, Smith said the store will be opening soon.

As the fall approaches, Spirit Halloween will be opening on the upper level near JCPenny. The store will be opening the week of August 27, said Smith.

With over 1,450 locations across North America, Spirit Halloween offers costumes, accessories, animatronics and décor. The chain has been celebrating the Halloween season since 1983.

“It’s so great to have Spirit Halloween back at Crossgates to usher in the fall season and help families prepare for this spooktacular & fun time of year,” said Smith.

Since 2007, Spirit Halloween has raised over $110 million with Spirit of Children to provide funding for art, music, aquatic, and pet therapy programs. Funding has also helped hospitals buy sensory and educational items for kids.