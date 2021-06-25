Brooklyn man wedges rental truck into Bethlehem bridge

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department says that a rental truck that hit an underpass was stuck in place temporarily on Friday.

At about 9:45 a.m., police responded near New Scotland Road, where the too-tall truck attempted to pass beneath the Albany County Rail Trail Bridge. New Scotland Road was closed until about noon, when the truck was finally removed and the bridge was inspected by Albany County Public Works.

Police say Harry Cadet, 32, of Brooklyn was traveling west in his Enterprise rental truck when he lodged it underneath the bridge. He was charged with disobeying a traffic control device.

