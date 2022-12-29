ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring on the Spectrum is hosting a New Year’s Eve dance-a-thon for neurodiverse individuals, from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Participants can sign up for a one-hour time slot, each having its own unique theme.

After signing up, dancers can fundraise for the event by having their friends and family text “BOTS” to 91999. Every dancer who raises $50 will receive a free BOTS t-shirt, and the top fundraiser will win a $50 Amazon/Target gift card. Fundraising is not required to attend the event, but organizers said it is always appreciated.

Hourly dance themes:

Noon: Kids Bop/Disney sing-along

1 p.m.: Girl Power

2 p.m.: Battle of the Boy Bands

3 p.m.: Disco/Vintage MTV

4 p.m.: Michael Jackson

5 p.m.: Young Adult Hour

Registration for the event is still available online. Before registering, dancers will have to fill out a Participant Waiver.