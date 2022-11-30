Santa with his red suit, white beard, white gloves sits on a green chair. (Photo: Bring on the Spectrum)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Bring on the Spectrum (BOTS) is offering a quiet, low-key chance to see Santa this Sunday, December 4. Event organizers said there will be no giant trees or loud sounds, just a sensory-friendly Santa hanging out in the center’s community space.

Participants are welcome to take a picture with Santa but will not be forced. Half-hour time slots can be booked online, but “you can stay as long as you want to get comfortable,” organizers said.

Sign-up is required for planning purposes. Participants will also need to fill out a waiver, which stays on file for both the sensory gym and community space activities planned at BOTS.

Sunday’s event starts at 4:30 p.m. BOTS is located at 71 Fuller Road, No. 6, in Colonie. For more information, call (518) 641-1971 or email info@bringonthespectrum.org.