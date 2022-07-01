ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the Governor’s office announced temporarily suspending lane closures for road and bridge projects on New York State highways to ease travel during July 4 holiday weekend. The suspension will run from 6 a.m. on Friday, July 1, until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

Drivers should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs. Travelers should follow the state’s ‘Move Over Law,’ requiring motorists to slow down and safely move over for law enforcement, fire trucks, and ambulances. In addition to tow trucks and construction or maintenance vehicles along roads across the state.

“I encourage everyone traveling this weekend to plan ahead, drive responsibly and remember to move over when you see emergency responders and workers on the side of the road who are still working to ensure the safety of motorists this holiday weekend,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “I wish all New Yorkers a happy and safe Independence Day.”