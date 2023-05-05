ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Jordan Young, 34, who was shot by police in January 2022, pleaded guilty in court in Albany on Friday morning to one count of felony menacing. He accepted a plea deal, an admission to the charge, which would get him two years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 18 at 9:30 a.m. Until then, he will stay on probation. Young was previously indicted on charges of attempted aggravated assault on a police officer and menacing a police officer.

He had more than 20 surgeries and spent months hospitalized after the officer-involved shooting on New Scotland Avenue. Last summer, Young rejected a plea deal worth up to five years in state prison.

When police reported the shooting, they said he sprinted toward them to attack with a knife. This after they told him to drop the knife. Supporters for Young, including Dr. Alice Green, were out in force Friday morning to hold a vigil for his release. They say he was “in the throes of a mental health crisis” and that he cannot survive incarceration.

Young’s trial would have began on Monday. Green and the Center for Law and Justice were gearing up for a 72-hour vigil.