DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, Aug. 20 at about 2:24 a.m., Bethlehem Police saw a Mazda Miata headed east on Delaware Avenue with a headlight out, according to a release. An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly sped off into Albany.

The officer continued to follow the car, with emergency lights and sirens activated through several side streets and parking lots in Albany. Police said the operator of the Mazda continued to flee, and at one point spun around and nearly hit the front end of the Bethlehem Police car. The suspect drove off, and the officer was not able to catch him.

On Wednesday, Aug. 31, Bethlehem Police, with help from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Gino L. Cubello, 20, of New Scotland, in connection with the case after an investigation. The investigation also showed the Mazda that Cubello was driving during the incident had license plates that were stolen from a Delmar residence, police said.

Cubello was charged with reckless endangerment, unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, and criminal possession of stolen property, all misdemeanors, as well as numerous vehicle and traffic law violations. He was released on an appearance ticket to return to Bethlehem Town Court on Tuesday, Sept. 20 to answer the charges.

Bethlehem Police were involved in another car chase just four days later, on Aug. 24. Officials said Bishop Fraser, 19, of Albany, and Jaquan Johnson, 19, of Albany, were arrested in connection with the incident, after a theft at the Price Chopper on Glenmont Road.

In the Aug. 24 case, officers arrived at the Price Chopper to find Fraser and Johnson fleeing the store on foot, according to police. The duo got into a car and drove off, eventually crashing into a marked Bethlehem Police car. The suspects drove off, and their car was found abandoned a short time later in Albany.

Fraser was jailed at Albany County Correctional. Johnson was released on probation.