Boys & Girls Clubs will hold peaceful protest against gun violence in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) is planning to hold a peaceful protest against gun violence in the Capital Region. The “Stop the Violence” protest will take place on November 11 from noon to 3 p.m. at the corner of Lark Street and Madison Avenue in Albany.

The protest will draw attention to and share information about the gun violence happening around Albany to create conversations and solutions. Guest speakers will comment and provide insight about local prevention programs and other ways to stop gun violence.

“The safety of youth, teens, and families is our top priority. Gun violence has been disproportionately impacting our Capital Area communities and has spiked since the pandemic started. The Stop The Violence event will voice the obligation we each have to create the safest possible environment for our citizens, especially those who need us most,” said Justin Reuter, Chief Executive Office of BGCCA.

Several elected officials have been invited to the protest including:

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares

Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan

Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins

Assemblyman John T. McDonald III

Assemblymember Patricia Fahy

State Congressman Paul Tonko

State Senator Neil D. Breslin.

The protest is in partnership with the City of Albany Violence Prevention Task Force, SNUG 518, Pastors on Patrol, SL McLaughlin Funeral Services, Global Partners and Bryant and Stratton.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheeran has previously declared a local state of emergency for the uptick in gun violence in the community. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has also been working on combatting gun violence, including creating a Firearm Violence Research Institute to find science-based solutions to gun violence.