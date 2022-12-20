ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Bobby the Bunny,” the beloved mascot of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA), passed away over the weekend, according to a digital statement posted on Monday. Bobby joined the team in 2021 and has conducted outreach across the Capital Region ever since.

“Bobby was an incredible inspiration to youth and adults throughout Albany and Rensselaer Counties,” a spokesperson for BGCCA said in Monday’s statement. “He taught kids how to be gentle and compassionate with animals. He soothed staff on stressful days. He brought joy and big smiles to our Clubhouses, community sites, and public events. Thank you, Bobby. We miss you.”

After being scouted on the streets of Troy while just a young bunny, Bobby had one of the most lucrative modeling careers in the industry, the spokesperson said. “Though he had a penchant for mischief growing up, Bobby was committed to using his modeling fame and fortune to help BGCCA create brighter futures,” the organization’s website noted.

In his journeys, Bobby helped teach kids about the importance of having kindness and respect towards animals and educated them on fire safety as well. When not working, you would find the hare snacking on kale or “signing autographs in the Starbucks drive-thru,” according to the spokesperson.

The BGCCA asked that you honor the memory of Bobby by being extra kind to animals. Those who are interested can also make a gift in his memory on the BGCCA website.