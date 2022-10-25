ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area (BGCCA) will be having a Haunted House, starting Saturday and lasting until Halloween. The Haunted House will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., and there will be Harvest Festival on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area is proud to provide a safe holiday experience for youth of all ages at our Albany Clubhouse,” said Justin Reuter, Chief Executive Officer.

The Albany Clubhouse will be transformed into a Haunted House for spooky tours. The event is free and open to the public. The Harvest will take place outside, next to the Albany Clubhouse, 21 Delaware Avenue in Albany. Parking is available at Market 32 and area streets.