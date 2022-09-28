ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Clubhouse will come alive with the sound of music, when the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) hosts their 2022 music festival this Friday, September 30. The festival will showcase music from Club kids, as well as local talent and guests.

Event organizers said DJ Young Wise will emcee the event. Attendees will also have a unique opportunity, according to BGCCA staff, to access instruments, production equipment, and trained musical mentors in the mobile music studio, “Lyricism 101.”

At the event, the 2022 Maytag Dependable Leader award will be presented to BGCCA employee David Gordon Jr. for his commitment to serving the community through mentorship and music. “Boys & Girls Clubs of the Capital Area is proud of David Gordon and his recognition by Maytag as an inspiring leader to our youth. We are so excited to celebrate David and our talented kids with this free music event at our Albany Clubhouse,” said Justin Reuter, Chief Executive Officer.

The music festival is slated to run from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., on September 30. The Albany Clubhouse is located at 21 Delaware Avenue.