Boys and Girls Club opens community classrooms for remote students

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) is opening community classrooms in area community centers. They received grant funding to create greater access to technology for local students learning remotely.

These spaces within the community center at Ezra Prentice Homes on Pearl Street and the Capital South Campus Center on Warren Street are for virtual and hybrid learning. They offer free day programs on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for kids in kindergarten through eighth grade.

Kids and teens in the program get access to a computer and WiFi to make lessons easier. A statement from the BGCCA says the program includes free virtual learning help from trained child care staff. Free breakfast and lunch are also provided onsite.

BGCCA partnered with the New York State Association for Affordable Housing and the Albany Housing Authority for the project. They say it’s part of a pilot program to repurpose underutilized community rooms and common spaces for educational opportunities.

Contact Breya Boddie for more information about enrollment, or sign up online.