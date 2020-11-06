Boys and Girls Club launching weekly teen night

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Capital Area (BGCCA) will kick off “Prime Time,” a series of teen events, starting Friday at 6 p.m.

On alternating Friday nights, Prime Time will create a fun and safe space for middle- and high-schoolers interact with positive mentors, socialize with each other, and engage with sports, music, and games. The goal is to help young people become more well-rounded by developing self-esteem and self-confidence.

November 6 is the first date, with the second on November 20, two weeks later. Prime Time is every other week from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 21 Delaware Avenue.

Prime Time is backed by the Albany Police Department, SEFCU, CDPHP, Market 32, Just Be Ready, and the city of Albany. This is not a school-sponsored event and has no affiliation with any school districts.

