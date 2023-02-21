LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Boot Barn, a nationwide retailer of country wear and workwear, has opened in Latham Farms at 579 Troy Schenectady Road. A ribbon cutting is set for Friday, February 24 at noon with the Colonie Chamber of Commerce.

Boot Barn is celebrating the grand opening from February 24 through 26, said the Colonie Chamber. Visitors will get to tour the new store, learn more about Boot Barn’s products and services, listen to live music, and participate in giveaways for a chance to win a pair of cowboy boots.

Boot Barn offers cowboy boots, western wear, work boots, protective workwear, performance cowboy boots for rodeos, as well as western fashion boots and clothing. “We are passionate about the western lifestyle and being involved in the local neighborhoods we serve,” said Mike Love, Chief Retail Officer at Boot Barn. “It is an honor for us to join and support the Latham community.”

This is Boot Barn’s 342nd store nationwide and first in New York. The Latham store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.