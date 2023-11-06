ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A donor drive is taking place at the University at Albany to help those give the gift of life. The drive was to get more students to sign up as stem cell and bone marrow donors.

The goal over the course of this week is to have 700 students sign up to be screened to be a donor. Officials with the Gift of Life said anyone who is 18 to 35 years old and is in good health and can sign up to be a donor.

The drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, November 6 through Friday, November 10 on campus.