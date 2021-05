COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s office has launched an investigation after a body was found in Hannacroix Creek in the town of Coeymans. A search and rescue team discovered the body early on Friday morning.

Sheriff Craig Apple says there is no indication of foul play and the investigation is still ongoing.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.