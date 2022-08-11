ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region BOCES is offering several opportunities for adults who want to earn their High School Equivalency diploma, also known as the GED. Additionally, BOCES is providing multiple class opportunities for adult speakers of other languages who want to learn the English language. Classes for both are slated to begin on Sept. 6.

Open to students 16 years or older who lack a high school diploma and have left school, the High School Equivalency program is taught by a certified teacher who works with students to overcome their challenges so they can successfully pass the exam. The curriculum focuses on preparing students in five subjects—reading, writing, social studies, science, and math.

Classes are taught at various locations and times. Locations include the Capital Region BOCES administrative building located at 900 Watervliet-Shaker Road, the Capital South Campus located at 20 Warren Street, and 388 Clinton Avenue, all in Albany.

The English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes are offered for non-English speakers of other languages 21 years or older who wish to improve their English speaking, listening, reading, and writing skills. The class is also free and offered at 900 Watervliet-Shaker Road and 20 Warren Street, both in Albany.

Various classes are held throughout the week based on students’ levels. A distance learning program is available to the more advanced student who is 21 years or older and meets certain requirements.

Need more information on times, or want to inquire about registering for these programs? Call (518) 862-4760.