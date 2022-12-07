ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region BOCES students are playing the part of Santa’s elves in hopes of making the holidays brighter for children in the region. The students—members of the SkillsUSA chapter on the Albany campus—are collecting toys and monetary donations until December 9 in a full-sized sleigh in the lobby of the Career and Technical Education Center-Albany campus.

On December 9, students from the Retail and Office Services program will take the monetary donations to purchase toys and games. Those purchases will be combined with donations made on the campus and delivered on December 14 to the Schenectady City Mission.

“It’s an eye-opening experience for some of the students,” said SkillsUSA Advisor Debra Toy, who oversees the effort. Students agreed.

“It feels good to help a good cause,” said Heaven Carter, a Criminal Justice program senior from Green Island. Classmate Nevaeha Lord, who attends BOCES from the Shenendehowa School District, felt the same way. “Making sure little kids have something to open on Christmas morning is important,” she said, “and a good cause to help.”