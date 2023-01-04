ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Capital Region BOCES has received a $5,000 national award as a result of its efforts—and the efforts of its business, education, and labor partners—to promote careers in construction to high school students. The prize, from the National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER) and its Build Your Future (BYF) initiative, will be used to enhance program opportunities for students in BOCES’ construction programs.

Capital Region BOCES is one of more than 100 schools and education providers across the country to take the Build Your Future pledge in 2022; BOCES was joined by an education center in Northern Vermont, as well as two high school students in Oklahoma and North Carolina, as being recognized in December for their efforts.

By taking the pledge, Career and Technical Center administrators and faculty vowed to work with industry representatives to conduct events and educational offerings promoting the value of a construction education throughout October, which is national Careers in Construction Month. Nearly two dozen such events, ranging from demonstrations and training from the Upstate Masonry Institute to certification courses offered by National Grid, and a Careers in Construction Month industry fair, were conducted.

BOCES not only hosted events on its Albany and Schoharie campuses, but reached thousands of parents, prospective students, current and prospective business partners, and others through social media and traditional media outlets.

“We understand the need to build the construction industry workforce and value the work of our partners in offering great opportunities to our students,” said Nancy Liddle, senior business liaison for Capital Region BOCES. “Thank you to our community and business partnerships for their expertise, knowledge, and continued support in inspiring our next generation in the trades. This scholarship is a result of business partnership and education collaboration during October and beyond.”