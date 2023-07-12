ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An historic ship that’s spreading a message of peace made a stop in Albany on Wednesday. The Golden Rule was first built in 1956 in Costa Rica and sailed around the Marshall Islands with the goal of preventing nuclear weapons testing.

The ship sank twice, most recently in 2010. It was restored and relaunched from California by a group of veterans, who said their message about nuclear disarmament still needs to be heard.

Their stop in Albany was part of a trip that started in Chicago last September.