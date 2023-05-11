GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business is helping people celebrate Mother’s Day and support a good cause. Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland is hosting Blooms for Moms.

They partnered with a florist that allows families to make a custom bouquet and take pictures in front of an arch of flowers. Organizers said it’s a great activity for families looking for something they can do together.

“We really just want to support the local community, and we hope to do more events like this where we can just connect with everyone and bring some fun to the Capital Region,” Stuyvesant Plaza Marketing Manager Leah Rostohar said.

Tickets cost $20 with a portion of the proceeds going to Mom Starts Here, a Troy-based organization that helps support new parents. The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.