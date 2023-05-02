LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some local college students gathered on Tuesday to spiritually and mentally prepare for final exams. Siena College hosted the annual Blessing of the Brains at the school’s chapel.

Tuesday was Reading Day, which students can use to study before their exams start on Wednesday. Students said it was important to be in the right mindset before beginning the final push to the end of the semester.

“So it’s always nice to prepare ourselves spiritually so we can prepare ourselves academically and do as well as we can on our finals,” student Christina Amari said.

The school also offered bananas, bagels and bacon, so students were properly fed before going off to study.