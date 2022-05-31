ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department said Tuesday morning that a black bear was seen wandering in the area of Washington Park. It was last seen in the area of State Street and Sprague Place around 5:30 a.m.

Residents should use caution if walking in that area and should keep dogs on a leash. If you see the bear, do not approach it, and call 911.

If you have any pictures or videos of the bear that you were able to get from a safe distance Tuesday morning, please send them to news@news10.com. There has been no word on whether or not the bear has been captured or moved out of the area.