ROESSELVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two Buffalo Bills legends will be making an appearance for a card show and autograph signing at Colonie Center Mall. Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly and hall of fame wide receiver Andre Reed will be at Colonie Center on December 10, and December 11. Tickets and packages for the event are available online.

The two will be signing autographs at Center Court, in front of the big Christmas tree in front of Boscov’s. Show hours on Saturday, December 10 will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.