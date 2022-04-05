ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) investigates a variety of crimes ranging from COVID-19-related fraud to businesses purposefully evading tax laws. To help bring those criminals to justice, IRS-CI’s New York Field Office launched a billboard campaign Tuesday on I-90 near Everett Road. The billboards request the public’s help in identifying individuals and organizations who commit financial crimes.

This billboard marks the second time IRS-CI has partnered with New York State Crime Stoppers for a 12-week public service campaign. The agency launched a similar billboard campaign in Buffalo in fall 2021 which resulted in potential leads for both civil and criminal enforcement actions.

“Every day we receive reports of an individual being defrauded for money or manipulating the U.S. tax code for personal gain,” said Thomas Fattorusso, special agent in charge of the New York Field Office, which covers the entire state. “By providing a direct line for the public to report information to IRS-CI, we hope to prevent another friend, neighbor or colleague from becoming a financial crime victim.”

To submit a tip, call (866) 313-TIPS or go to New York Crime Stoppers’ website. Reporting financial crimes could lead to rewards, and callers are always anonymous.