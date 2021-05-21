Bike to Work event celebrates ‘steady growth’ of cycling in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday is Bike to Work Day in the City of Albany. The city calls it a celebration of the steady growth of cycling in Albany, and the first spring the South End connector is ready for cyclists and pedestrians.

The city is sponsoring a two mile ride that starts at 9 a.m. at the Albany County Rail Trail parking lot, and take cyclists down the south end connector, which opened last summer and is the city’s first two way cycle path. It links the Albany County Helderberg-Hudson Rail Trail and the Mohawk Hudson Bike-Hike Trail. The ride will also roll past the U.S.S. Slater along the Hudson River.

After the ride, Mayor Kathy Sheehan will announce the release of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. The city says this provides a vision and blueprint to make the city more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.