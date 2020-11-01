Big turnout and some lines mark last day of New York early voting

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The highest-turnout early voting period in New York history ended Sunday with crowds of voters, some lines, and relatively few problems at polling places across the Capital Region.

Hundreds of people stood in line at the Albany County Board of Elections, with lines of voters wrapped around the building. People were standing in line before the doors opened at 9 a.m. Many people say they wanted to beat the crowds before Election Day.

Albany and Schenectady counties had seen the greatest number of people taking advantage of early voting as of Thursday, October 28.

“People have died for us, and fought for their right to vote. It is amazing to see a record number of people at the polls. It actually brings tears to my eyes,” said Albany Councilman Owusu Anane.

Throughout the Capital Region, long lines have been a trend since early voting started on October 28. Kokese Ballou and her daughter Imani Brewer say they didn’t mind waiting in line, they just want their voices to be heard.

“We wanted to avoid the lines on Election Day and we definitely wanted to make sure that our vote was counted,” said Ballou.

“We knew we needed to get to polls as soon as possible to get our ballots counted,” said Brewer.

Councilman Anane says to help shortening the lines and make the process go faster, he says there is always room for improvement.

“I hope we look at this years data to see if we can open up more polling locations for early voting for next year,” said he.

He says so far this voting turnout is speaking for itself. Councilman Anane says it is great to see a range of young to older voters.

“We are seeing millions of young people coming out to vote. I think that elections matter and that message is resinating with young people. This election is not just about Democratic or Republican, this is about right or wrong, and I think individuals just want to cast their vote,” said he.

The polls will be open on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Your next chance to vote is on Election Day. The doors will be opening at 6 a.m. NEWS10 has a full list of polling sites throughout the Capital Region.

