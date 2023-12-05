COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Big Lots, a discount retail store, is set to permanently close its doors in Colonie Plaza. According to the company, the store at 1892 Central Avenue will close by the end of January 2024.

“Consistent with standard retail practices, we review our store footprint on an ongoing basis to make sure we’re best positioned to serve our customers and our business,” said the company. “Sometimes this process results in store closings or relocations.”

The Colonie store is currently having sales on its inventory. After the closure, customers are encouraged to shop at Big Lots’ other Capital Region locations in Troy, Clifton Park, and Amsterdam.

Big Lots sells furniture, home essentials, personal care items, clothing, toys, pet items, grocery items, and more. You can check out all of the company’s products and place orders on the Big Lots website.