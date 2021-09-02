Bicyclist in critical condition after accident in Colonie

COLONIE N.Y. (NEWS10) — Colonie Police say a bicyclist is in critical condition after an accident on the roadway. The accident took place in front of JJ Rafferty’s on Loudon Road Wednesday around 10:30 p.m.

Police describe the cyclist as a 54-year-old white woman from Latham. She reportedly sustained a serious head injury from the accident. Police say it’s not clear if she was hit or fell off the bike. They said that the bike looks like it was hit, but that they can’t tell if that happened after she actually fell to the ground.

If you or someone you know has any information about what happened, call the Colonie Police Traffic Unit at (518) 783-2620.