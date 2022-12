BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Town of Bethlehem Winter Carnival will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Elm Avenue Park Warming Arena. Free ice skate rentals will be available courtesy of the YMCA.

Winter crafts, hot coca, marshmallows over the fire, and other winter activities will be offered. This is a family friendly event and all are welcome.