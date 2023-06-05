RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bus Stop Club and Yankee Trails have partnered with the New York Yankees to make a Bethlehem student’s dream come true. On June 6, as part of the Sibling Star initiative, 5th grader Dylan Field from Hamagrael Elementary will be presented with tickets to a Yankees game by the team’s manager, Aaron Boone.

The Bus Stop Club is a sibling support group that caters to the brothers and sisters of chronic & terminally ill children. The club’s Sibling Star initiative celebrates a member that has demonstrated strength, support, and kindness to their family and community.

Dylan Field has been a member of the Bus Stop Club since he was in kindergarten. His sister Addie was diagnosed with Dup15q and seizure disorder, and has been receiving therapies since she was 15 months old.

Dylan has always been a supportive big brother, often playing his tuba for Addie, helping her find her special “blankie,” including her in his Lego building and creative play, and always greeting her with a smile. Despite Addie’s challenges being hard on their family, they say that Dylan never complains and only offers his love.

Yankee Trails President Steve Tobin says: “Something like this just makes you feel great. Dylan has worked so hard and we just want to make sure he knows that we see him and what a great kid he’s turning out to be. It’s an honor for us at Yankee Trails to help make this wish come true and we’re so thankful that there’s programs out there like The Bus Stop Club to make sure these kids don’t get overlooked.”

With Dylan’s recognition as the Bus Stop Club’s Sibling Star, they and Yankee Trails are presenting him with two field level tickets to a Yankees game. To top it off, Yankees manager Aaron Boone will surprise Dylan with a video that will be presented to him in his classroom in front of his classmates.