BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem State of the Town speech will take place at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the Town Hall Auditorium, located at 445 Delaware Avenue in Delmar. The speech will be delivered by Bethlehem Supervisor David VanLuven and will happen before the town board meeting. Those looking to live stream the speech can do so online.

Topics such as farmland protection, park improvements, traffic and pedestrian safety, business development, historic preservation, police body and car cameras, and more will be covered. The speech will be archived after it is delivered for viewing online.