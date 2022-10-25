DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department sent out an alert Tuesday morning, warning the public of a scam involving the use of their logo. According to police, scammers will send a text message from a number—usually outside the 518 area code—telling you how to get “$10 off a Bethlehem Police Department hoodie.”

Once you click on the link, it shows a tee shirt with the Bethlehem Police logo and information on how to order it, police said. The link will take you to a Gift-to-You page where you can add the item to your cart.

“The Bethlehem Police Department is not affiliated with any businesses that sell items such as this to the public and asks the public to ignore this text as it may compromise information on your device,” a spokesperson for the Department said in a news release.

Pictures showing the scam: