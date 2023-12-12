BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Elderly residents in Bethlehem are urged to be wary of a phone scam requesting cash. Police say the scammers will claim there is an emergency involving a family member or that bail money is needed to get a family member out of jail.

The scammers will request money and send an Uber to pick up the package. Anyone who receives a call of this nature is asked to contact the family member in question and then report the call to the police. Bethlehem Police can be reached at (518) 439-9973.