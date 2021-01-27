Bethlehem PD warns of phone scam

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday Jan. 26 at about 11 a.m., the Bethlehem Police Telecommunications Center received a call to report a scam. The resident said she received a phone call from someone representing the Bethlehem Police Department who asked for a monetary donation.

After providing her credit card number to the caller, the line was then disconnected.

The resident then immediately contacted her credit card company with the belief that she was a victim of a scam and contacted the Bethlehem Police where the scam call was confirmed.

The Bethlehem Police, Bethlehem Police Officers Union or Bethlehem Police Supervisors Union conducts over the phone fundraising.

The Bethlehem Police Department is asking anyone who gave any donations for the Bethlehem

Police Department over the phone, to contact them at 518-439-9973.